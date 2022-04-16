Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $17.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 319.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 215,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

