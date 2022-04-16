Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.70 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $155.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $718.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.84 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $795.39 million, with estimates ranging from $761.16 million to $825.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.31 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

