Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.80. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,853,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,417,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

