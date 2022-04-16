Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.39 Million

Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $68.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $292.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

HTGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. 787,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.