Zacks: Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post $3.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the highest is $3.53. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

