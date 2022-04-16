Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $703.13 Million

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to report sales of $703.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $714.80 million and the lowest is $693.00 million. ITT posted sales of $698.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $72.23 on Friday. ITT has a twelve month low of $70.33 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

