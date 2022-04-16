Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. Kaiser Aluminum posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kaiser Aluminum.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 141,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,485. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $61,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,813 shares of company stock valued at $168,709 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.