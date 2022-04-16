Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

LDOS opened at $109.06 on Friday. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

