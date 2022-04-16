Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $3.28. Meta Platforms posted earnings of $3.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $15.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $17.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.18.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $1,647,230 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $210.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $572.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.03.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

