Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) will report $13.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the highest is $13.30 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $12.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $59.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $60.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.85 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neuronetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $96,192.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,130,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,029.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $424,338 and have sold 48,948 shares valued at $165,469. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 117.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 772,665 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 300,651 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STIM stock remained flat at $$3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 75,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.35.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

