Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. New Residential Investment also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NRZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,591. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

