Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. Nordson reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.40. Nordson has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nordson by 133.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

