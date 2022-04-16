Zacks: Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $14.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.22 on Monday, hitting $713.88. The company had a trading volume of 407,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,773. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $510.70 and a 1-year high of $747.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $681.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $663.18.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

