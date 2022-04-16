Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

ORRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF remained flat at $$22.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $246.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

