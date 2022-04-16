Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 844,958 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 93,407 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 261,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

