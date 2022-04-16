Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $273.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.63 million and the lowest is $264.40 million. ProPetro posted sales of $161.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 599,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,731. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.71. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towle & Co. grew its stake in ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.