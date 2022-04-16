Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

