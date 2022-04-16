Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.83 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $61.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $4.05 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $420,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,008 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,697,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $11,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

