Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will report sales of $120.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.94 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $57.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $550.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $643.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $632.54 million, with estimates ranging from $571.77 million to $713.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of INN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

