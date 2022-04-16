Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.71 Million

Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $472.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.22 million and the lowest is $471.20 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $545.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $718.07.

NYSE SAM traded down $9.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.76. 172,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,247. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.10. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after acquiring an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,298,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

