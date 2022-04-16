Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $495.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will post $495.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $494.80 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $433.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.46. The stock had a trading volume of 573,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.27. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

