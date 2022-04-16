Zacks: Brokerages Expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 293,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,504,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,799,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,647,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

