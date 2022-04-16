Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will post $127.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Workiva posted sales of $104.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $531.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.30 million to $533.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $631.83 million, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $642.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,153,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $67,553,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,096,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

