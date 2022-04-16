Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) will report $193.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $87.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $889.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $870.70 million to $915.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $985.21 million, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on XHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

