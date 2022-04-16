Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $7,835,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 89.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

