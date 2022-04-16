Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $7,835,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Yatra Online by 89.6% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.
Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.