Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTCH. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.94 on Friday. Latch has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Latch will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Latch by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Latch by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Latch by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

