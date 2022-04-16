Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Hold

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.85. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,590 shares of company stock valued at $706,197. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,447,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 621,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,623,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

