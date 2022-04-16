Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zedge by 287.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zedge by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZDGE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. 294,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,227. The company has a market cap of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93. Zedge has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Zedge had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Zedge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

