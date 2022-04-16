Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZETA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $134.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $5,725,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 8.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 492,305 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

