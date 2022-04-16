Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $147.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ZD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 263,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,796. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $408.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after buying an additional 1,872,095 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $10,529,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 34.2% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

