Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Update

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 65,922 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,397,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 68,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 246,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192,514 shares during the period. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

