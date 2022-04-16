ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the March 15th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

