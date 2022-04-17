$0.02 EPS Expected for EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
ESMT opened at $21.58 on Friday. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
