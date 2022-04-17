-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

