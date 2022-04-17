$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle West Capital.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

PNW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. 484,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after buying an additional 105,459 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,043,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.