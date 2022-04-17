$0.06 EPS Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 183,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 474,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $11,660,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

