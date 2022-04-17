$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.01. Dycom Industries posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

