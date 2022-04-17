$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.01. Dycom Industries posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,256,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dycom Industries stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.55.
About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.