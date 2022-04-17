-$0.11 EPS Expected for Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embark Technology’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Embark Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Embark Technology.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 522,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,680,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embark Technology (EMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.