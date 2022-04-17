$0.11 EPS Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. QuinStreet’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,265,000 after buying an additional 463,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,952,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after buying an additional 812,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after buying an additional 109,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in QuinStreet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QNST traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 126,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.42 million, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.95. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.