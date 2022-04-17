-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after purchasing an additional 385,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Upwork by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the period. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd boosted its position in Upwork by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

UPWK traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. 632,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,866. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

