-$0.13 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

