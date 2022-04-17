-$0.13 EPS Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Tattooed Chef posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 38.41%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Tattooed Chef stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.24.
About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
