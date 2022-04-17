-$0.14 EPS Expected for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,819,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Matterport has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

