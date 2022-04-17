$0.14 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of ZEN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.94 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $155.62.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,074 shares of company stock worth $14,225,484 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 109.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after buying an additional 1,334,069 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,735,000 after purchasing an additional 717,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

