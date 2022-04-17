-$0.18 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares during the period.

RDUS opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

