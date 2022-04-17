-$0.21 EPS Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Blade Air Mobility posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $665.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.