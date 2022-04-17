$0.22 EPS Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

