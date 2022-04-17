$0.24 EPS Expected for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GLOBALFOUNDRIES.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.
