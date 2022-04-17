$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Titan International posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TWI opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $926.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

