-$0.30 EPS Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

TUFN stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $474.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.