-$0.32 EPS Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.26. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

